Rainoil reacts to Lagos Gas Leak Rumor, Says no cause for alarm

Rainoil Limited has assured safety around the Ijegun-Egba community where its LPG depot is located, stating there is no gas leak.

In a press statement from the company, it was stated that the speculation and rumours of a gas leak was unfounded . Rainoil today carried out a routine fire safety drill to ensure the preparedness of staff in the event of an emergency.

The company stated that a representative from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was on ground to witness the entire process. This routine fire drill was apparently mistaken to be a result of gas leak in the facility

The company called on the community and other stakeholders to dispel the gas leakage rumors as the depot has since resumed operations following the fire safety drill.

‘We will continue to ensure that all safety measures are in place in all our Operations. We are safety conscious and remain committed to the safety of our community and the environment’

