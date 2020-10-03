Rainstorm: Bauchi, Kwara residents recount tales of agony, losses

The rain started in July through August and by September heavy flooding had taken place and affected over 16 local government areas, destroying about 3500 houses in Bauchi. Similarly, the torrential downpour accompanied by windstorm, lasting for more than five hours, in Kwara State, particularly in Ilorin metropolis recently, has been described as one too many.

The rainstorm wreaked havoc across the state, blowing off rooftops of no fewer than 200 buildings, while it also uprooted electric poles and trees. Though no life has been officially confirmed to be lost in the incident, the state Fire Service, however, said a case of one person allegedly drowned at Oniyangi area in Ilorin was reported at its office. However a victim, Yusuf Jibrin, told Saturday Telegraph in an interview that “we are in deepest sadness at the moment in our community.”

The 35-year-old, who is married with four children, spoke to our reporter in Kamasaya Village in Warji LGA, Bauchi. He said that they are experiencing a flooding that came from the south and destroyed their houses and farm lands. Jibrin lamented that many houses have been destroyed, said that many people can no longer access their homes because they are submerged, adding that all their foods, clothes and other valuables are now buried under the water.

He explained that one person lost his life, but as a community, they are yet to quantify the extent of property destroyed since they are still in shock and mourning. Jibrin said: “The flood displaced hundreds of people, some have relocated to Warji, the LGA headquarters, while others are taking refuge in schools with many more are squatting in their relatives and friends’ houses. “The situation in some areas has reached a stage whereby two to three women are paired in one room, same applies to both the male and the children.”

He pleaded for government’s help as well as kindhearted individuals and nongovernmental organisations. Jibrin particularly wants the government to do something fast to avert a reccurrence of the calamity in future. He said as a community they are doing their best to ensure that they create local drainages but that this time the flooding overpowered them hence the need for urgent intervention from all critical stakeholders and philanthropists.

“Our children and women are suffering; we need food and clothes for them,” he added. Another victim, 62-yearold grandmother, Hauwa Abdu, who lives in Yelwan Sakuwa Warji LGA, said that in her community, the flood destroyed over 60 houses with many others submerged. “One person died in our village as a result of the flood; it also washed away our cooking pots, beds, clothes, foods and many other valuables. “As I am talking to you now we don’t have food to eat in our houses neither do we have a place to sleep.

“Our main problem now is hunger. We don’t have food to eat, we don’t have money to buy the food, and we don’t have where to sleep. We want the government and other people to come to our aid with food like maize, rice, spaghetti and money,” She said. Meanwhile, in Ilorin, a widow, Madam Aminat Sa’ad, has said that it was a pathetic situation for her and her five children. She told our reporter that the house bequeathed to her by her late husband was badly affected by the rainstorm. The rooftop of the building, she also said, had been blown off by the rainstorm. She, therefore, appealed to the state government as well as well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to come to her aide by assisting her to repair the house, which she and her five children occupied at Aibinu Street, in the Adeta area of Ilorin.

It is sad that our present abode now is a mosque in their vicinity, she added. Sa’ad said: “Since the incident happened some days ago, life has become miserable for me and my five children. ”We have no other place to accommodate us; we are looking unto Allah and kindhearted people in the society to assist us in the repair of the building.” Another victim in Amule- Alabere, Alhaji Kunle Abubakar, said: “When the rain started, we took it to be like the usual rainfall that would stop in a short while until it came down more heavily, accompanied with a windstorm. It blew off the rooftop of my building.

“My wife, children and I had to run helter-skelter to find a place to rest for the night. We were not able to remove most of our valuables. “I cannot quantify our loss in this unfortunate incident. It was highly devastating. I therefore call on the state government and philanthropists in the society to assist us in providing relief materials to cushion the effects of this terrible incident.”

A female trader, who resides in the Adeta area of Ilorin, Alhaja Bilikisu Abdullahi, equally told our reporter that the incident was one too many for her as her shop was badly affected by the rainstorm, which destroyed virtually everything in the shop. She said: “I am in pains and in a quandary because I have just stocked my shop with assorted goods with the cooperative money I obtained recently.

“How do I pay back the loan and how do I feed it except the government and well-meaning people come to my aid very quickly? I am confused and devastated.” The rainstorm was equally devastating in Kwara North, particularly in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area. The leader of the Yoruba community in Jebba, Abdul- Azeez Arisekola, who spoke to our reporter on the telephone, explained that the current flood disaster in the area, which has become perennial, has submerged many buildings, causing untold hardship to the people of the area.

“We cannot count our loss, the majority of us are into farming and fishing, but with this flood, we have lost virtually everything. “We are appealing to the Kwara State Government to urgently relocate the people in the community to a safer place where they can be living peacefully.

“We have got a location at the old Shagari Estate in Pako, Jebba, where we want the government to assist in relocating our people as their temporary abode, while the flooded area will only be used for commercial activities.”

Head, Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, also said: “We have no official record of any casualty in the rainstorm incident. “But a case of one person who was allegedly drowned during the downpour was reported at our office. However, we are yet to locate the body of the person despite frantic efforts.” Areas worst hit by the devastating rainstorm within Ilorin metropolis included Gambari, Akerebiata, Sobi, Okelele Amule, Oja-Iya, Adeta and Agbo-Oba.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency had earlier predicted that the country will witness an above normal rainfall this year. Out of 36 states of the federation, 28 are already affected by the flood, according to reports. Director-General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammed Muhammed (rtd), said that “102 local government areas in 28 states fall within the highly probable risked while 275 local governments in 36 states of the federation including the FCT, fall within the probable moderate risk zones, Muhammad said that the predicted rain has started to occur in many parts of the country, noting that Bauchi will not be an exception as the flood has already started in some LGAs in the state.

