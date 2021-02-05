Metro & Crime

Rainstorm destroys Ekiti Assembly, JAMB office, others

A downpour on Wednesday evening destroyed some buildings in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State. One of the affected structures was the state House of Assembly. The rain, which started about 8pm, was accompanied by a windstorm, which pulled down electric poles.

Affected areas are the Bank Road, New Iyin Road, NTA Road and Bashiri, all in the state capital, while some Federal Government structures, state government buildings, a church and a school were destroyed.

The wind blew off a large portion of the roof of the Ekiti State office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a section of the state office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Also affected were the roof of the newly renovated Ekiti State Pavilion, a section of the roof of the state House of Assembly as well as those of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the state-owned All Souls Secondary School.

Many of the places affected were waterlogged, with staff using the early hours of yesterday to bail out water from their offices. Some of the staff of the affected offices who spoke with journalists on the incident, among them Mallam Tajudeen AbdulRaheem and Daniel Olaiya, said “only God knows what could have been the fate of regular occupants of government structures were they to be residential buildings”. Some of the offices affected were making emergency efforts to put things back to order while some already engaged carpenters to do repairs for fear of another rain.

