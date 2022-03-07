Metro & Crime

Rainstorm destroys property in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure.

Properties worth millions of naira were over the weekend destroyed by rainstorm that wreaked havoc in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

 

Though there was no casualty recorded, a resident of Abiodun Aloba street, off Ondo Road, Isinkan, within Akure metropolis where the incident occurred, said the rain which started normally later turned heavy with wind blowing off roof tops and destroying anything on its paths. While sending a save our soul message to the Ondo State Government as well as the National

 

Emergency Management Agency NEMA and State Emergency Management, the victims urged authorities to come to their aid.

Speaking to newsmen on the incident, Princess Olamide Ajijo whose husband’s car that was parked in their compound was destroyed by the storm described the situation as very pathetic. According to her, the husband had left the house for a meeting with landowners at Oba-Ile axis when the disaster struck.

 

She said, “In fact my husband had planned to go to the meeting with the car, but couldn’t due to the lingering fuel scarcity.

 

“The storm came suddenly and I  was trying to save my children from danger as the whole building was vibrating, there was nothing I could do to move the car to safety, only to came out when the storm subsided and found our only car in ruins.”

 

Princess Ajijo further stated that, “my husband is a civil servant and you all know how things are in Ondo State now and I’m a full time house wife and jobless, even though a Master Degree holder in accountancy.

 

“That car is the only one the family has and that we are using, especially to take the children to and from school that has been destroyed by this natural disaster.”

 

Another victim who simply gave her name as Mama Victor who owns a patent medicine store, had the roof top of the shop blown off and rain destroying most of her drugs. She said the medicine store was her family’s only source of livelihood for more than ten years that her husband lost his job.

 

