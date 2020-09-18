Rainstorm: Katsina spends N7bn on repair of damaged schools

No fewer than 48 secondary school structures have been damaged owing to rainstorm and disrepair in several parts of Katsina State. The level of destruction might not be unconnected with several months of absence in classrooms by both teachers and students owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. Addressing journalists in Katsina, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Charanchi, said the schools had renovated at the cost of over N7 billion. He also said that 25 secondary schools across the three senatorial zones had been rehabilitated and upgraded. According to him, the schools were constructed from 2015 till date, while another N3.1 billion was expended on the project. The commissioner said 13 science and technical vocational schools were rehabilitated and upgraded at the cost of N1.9 billion.

Under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Charanchi said 1,268 classrooms were constructed and 1,268 rehabilitated, totaling 2,294 classrooms. He added that nine primary schools under SUBEB were rehabilitated and upgraded to storey buildings across the state. According to him, N5.08 billion was expended on the project. The commissioner added that 135 new offices were constructed and 532 rehabilitated, while 135 and 532 school stores were constructed and rehabilitated, respectively.

