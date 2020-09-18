Metro & Crime

Rainstorm: Katsina spends N7bn on repair of damaged schools

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Comment(0)

No fewer than 48 secondary school structures have been damaged owing to rainstorm and disrepair in several parts of Katsina State. The level of destruction might not be unconnected with several months of absence in classrooms by both teachers and students owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. Addressing journalists in Katsina, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Charanchi, said the schools had renovated at the cost of over N7 billion. He also said that 25 secondary schools across the three senatorial zones had been rehabilitated and upgraded. According to him, the schools were constructed from 2015 till date, while another N3.1 billion was expended on the project. The commissioner said 13 science and technical vocational schools were rehabilitated and upgraded at the cost of N1.9 billion.

Under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Charanchi said 1,268 classrooms were constructed and 1,268 rehabilitated, totaling 2,294 classrooms. He added that nine primary schools under SUBEB were rehabilitated and upgraded to storey buildings across the state. According to him, N5.08 billion was expended on the project. The commissioner added that 135 new offices were constructed and 532 rehabilitated, while 135 and 532 school stores were constructed and rehabilitated, respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rider drugged by motorcycle snatching gang in Ogun still sleeping three days after

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested arrested a two man robbery gang who specialised in drugging their victims before dispossessing them of their motorcycles. The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the gang was smashed on Monday. The two male suspects, Chidi Umeh, 40, and Obinna Onyebuchi, 28, were arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Serial killer’s escape: Oyo Assembly, NUJ task CP on prompt re-arrest of Sodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Pressures have continued to mount on Mr Joe Enwonwu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to effect the re-arrest of Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer that escaped from the police custody, as the State House of Assembly and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have asked that the mystery be unraveled urgently. […]
Metro & Crime

My COVID-19 story – Osun SSG 

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

*Says virus not a scam The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has implored Nigerians thinking COVID-19 is a scam to have a rethink two weeks after testing positive to the virus.     Oyebamiji’s testimony came shortly after he tested negative twice to the dreaded virus and announced COVID-19 free by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: