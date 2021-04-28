Rainstorm kills pregnant woman, one other in Kwara community

A pregnant woman simply identified as Funmi and another aged woman, called Iya Isanlu, of Kajola village in Oke- Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State were killed during a rainstorm.

The spokesman of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the death of the two women, saying the incident occurred at Boluwarin Church in Kajola village during a downpour which led to the collapse of the church building.

Afolabi added that about 10 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during the incident.

He said the corpses of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary while the injured were receiving treatment in a private hospital.

