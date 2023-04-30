Rainstorm Renders Family Of Nine Homeless In A’ Ibom

There is pain and anguish in the family of Ifiok Monday Udo as a rainstorm destroyed the mud house that accommodated the family comprising of father, wife, and seven children at Inen Ikot Offiong, OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragedy occurred on Saturday in the community while the entire family was on the farm.

Narrating the incident to our Correspondent with tears, Mr Ifiok Monday Udo who is a father of seven children said the rain which was accompanied by wild storm and thunder uprooted a coconut tree beside the house and destroyed the entire mud house leaving them homeless.

“The rainstorm was very severe that it blew down the coconut tree standing near the small hut that shelters me and my entire household of seven children.

“If the incident had occurred in the night, we would have been wiped away as the coconut just fell on top of the middle of the roof destroying the entire house.

“But thank God! We were on the farm. Even now that we survive, where do we put our heads? He cried.

Ifiok, an average man who works on people’s farms for wages said he has no hope of building another mud house as he can not afford bamboo and mats to build another hut for the family.

“Since the incident happened yesterday, we survived through the mercy of neighbours who gave us food because all our utensils and small foodstuffs we kept in the house have been destroyed.

“how will I survive with my family? I don’t know where to start now. Last night we slept in church and today after service, the owner of the church ask us not to come back this night as there is a programme.

” Even our clothes and other valuables have been submerged in the ruins of the fallen mud house. Not even clothes to wear except the one I wore while on the farm. Please help me .”

Meanwhile, the community development union under the aegis of Inen Stakeholders Forum have urged members to send their token as a temporary relief for the victim.

In a group, WatsApp’s message to all members shown to our Correspondent, the Public Relations Officer Mr Anyanime Umoren has appealed to indigenes and other philanthropists to render help and rehabilitate the victim and entire family.

The message reads in parts :

“Dear Brothers/sisters, good morning to you all. Please I am appealing to all of us here to rise and support one of our Brothers from Inen Ikot Offiong, Mr Ifiok Monday Udo whose house was destroyed yesterday by wind and thunderstorm.

“Information reaching me is that the tornado storm and heavy rain that fell on Saturday in the Inen community uprooted a coconut tree which fell on this little hut of Mr. Ifiok and damaged the hut beyond repairs.

“Mr . Ifiok, the wife with over 7 children was fortunate not to be in this hut when this sad incident happened. As of Now, Mr Ifiok, his wife, and his children have no place to lay their heads. I am appealing to every generous Inen man and other philanthropists to rise to help so that we can put a roof over the head of this family” he said.