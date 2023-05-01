News

Rainstorm Renders Family Of Nine Homeless In A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A family of nine at Inen Ikot Offiong, OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been rendered homeless by rainstorm.

The heavy wind which accompanied the downpour destroyed the mud house where one, Ifiok Monday Udo, lives with his wife and seven children. It was gathered that the tragedy occurred on Saturday in the community while the entire family was on the farm.

Narrating the incident to New Telegraph in tears, Ifiok said the rain which was accompanied by wild storm and thunder uprooted a coconut tree beside the house and destroyed the entire mud house leaving them homeless.

“The rainstorm was so severe that it blew down the coconut tree standing near my small hut that shelters me and my entire household of seven children.

“If the incident had occurred in the night, we would have been wiped away as the coconut just fell on top of the middle of the roof destroying the entire house.”

