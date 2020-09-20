Metro & Crime

Rainstorm wreaks havoc across Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

The weekend downpour, accompanied with storm, in Kwara state has wreaked havoc, destroying properties worth millions of naira across the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the victims whose dwellings were affected in the heavy rainstorm in different parts of the state.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The governor is saddened by the havoc wreaked on various households in Ilorin, the state capital, and indeed elsewhere across the state by the heavy rain storm. He sends his heartfelt commiseration and a message of hope to such families in this trying time.

“As part of his proactive measures to mitigate the effect of this natural disaster which had been predicted by the NIMET, the governor had last week visited various Federal Government agencies including the NEMA to seek special relief for Kwara. The state government is again urging the Federal Government to urgently consider Kwara State for special support. The governor, for his part, is immediately setting up a special disaster response team to collate data of areas affected and determine how the state government can offer support based on available resources. That response team will be announced shortly.

“The governor is also aware of the damage to electric poles during the storm. He has directed relevant agencies to quickly fix the poles as soon as possible to avoid further damage and ensure the restoration of power services.”

