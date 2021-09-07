Rainstorm wreaks havoc, displaces residents in Delta

It has been a week of doom and gloom in many communities of Delta State, as several buildings were destroyed by rainstorm that ravaged various parts of the state in the last one week.

Investigation by New Telegraph shows that roofs of the affected buildings were blown off by thunderstorm while others were partially destroyed by torrential rainfall that lasted seven days.

As at yesterday, at least twenty five houses were destroyed by heavy downpour that refused to stop, just as properties estimated at millions of naira were lost.

Further findings revealed that no fewer than ten buildings were affected at Ughelli, Sapele and parts of Isoko axis.

The situation was worse at Warri, Effurun and its suburb as household properties were badly damaged, just as scores of victims have relocated to neighbouring towns and villages in the outskirt of the oil rich city.

New Telegraph gathered that the worsening situation was as a result of poor drainage and blockage of gutter with debris and waste products.

An elderly man and his family of 12 were stranded Saturday night as flood took over his one room apartment located at Marine quarter’s that is notorious for flooding. It was gathered that several species of aquatic animals such as reptiles among s crawled into some houses and displacing the occupants.

It was a pathetic at the riverine communities of Ogbe-Ijoh, Ayakromo, Ojobor and other Ijaw areas as most of the victims had to relocate to neighbouring areas that were not affected.

Meanwhile, some victims in Warri and Effurun axis are now taking refuge in uncompleted buildings, schools and open fields

