News

Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Cross River takes stock of devastation after tropical storm destroyed property worth millions of naira in Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Thursday. The rainstorm, which lasted several hours, caused flooding in the city, pulled down trees, electric poles and cables, tore roofs of residential and office buildings and caused severe traffic jam due to the amount of debris on the roads.

The post-natal ward, theatre and offices, which were on the ground floor of the General Hospital Calabar were taken over by flood waters, a situation that caused newborns and nursing mothers to seek for shelter on other wards in the facility. According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, “this is the first time we are experiencing a situation like this where the rest of nursing mothers and their newborns were disrupted.

It is a natural phenomenon, but as a state we are tackling the challenges immediately.” Similarly, the Commissioner for Environment, Mfon Bassey and the General Manager of the Cross River Waste Management agency, Sunday Ebeku embarked on a quick intervention exercise to clear the roads and streets of debris. Mfon Bassey, who sympathized with thousands of residents as the team took stock of the damages, encouraged households to properly dispose waste in designated refuse bin rather than dump garbage in the drains.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom lauds Wike’s development strides, says he’s a man of integrity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lauded the giant strides of his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, in the development of the state.   The governor said such milestones were clear testimonies to the fact that he (Wike) was “a man of integrity and a true democrat, who abhorred injustice and makes his views […]
News

SEC issues fresh rules on collateral management

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules on warehousing and collateral management.   According to the rule, every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered exchange shall apply for registration while the commission shall maintain a register of all warehouses, which shall be published on its website, the commission […]
News

2023: S’West PDP youths root for Wike’s presidency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

No fewer than 5, 000 Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) youths in the South-West states have given nods to presidential ambition of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike. The youths in their large numbers urged leadership of the PDP to pick the governor as running mate for its presidential candidate. The PDP youths said Wike’s choice would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica