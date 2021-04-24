Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Calabar

Cross River takes stock of devastation after tropical storm destroyed property worth millions of naira in Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Thursday. The rainstorm, which lasted several hours, caused flooding in the city, pulled down trees, electric poles and cables, tore roofs of residential and office buildings and caused severe traffic jam due to the amount of debris on the roads.

The post-natal ward, theatre and offices, which were on the ground floor of the General Hospital Calabar were taken over by flood waters, a situation that caused newborns and nursing mothers to seek for shelter on other wards in the facility. According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, “this is the first time we are experiencing a situation like this where the rest of nursing mothers and their newborns were disrupted.

It is a natural phenomenon, but as a state we are tackling the challenges immediately.” Similarly, the Commissioner for Environment, Mfon Bassey and the General Manager of the Cross River Waste Management agency, Sunday Ebeku embarked on a quick intervention exercise to clear the roads and streets of debris. Mfon Bassey, who sympathized with thousands of residents as the team took stock of the damages, encouraged households to properly dispose waste in designated refuse bin rather than dump garbage in the drains.

