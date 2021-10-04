Metro & Crime

Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ondo, claiming one life.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Tragedy struck over the weekend in Ikare-Akoko in Ondo North Senatorial district area of Ondo State following the killing of one person in the community by rainstorm.

The heavy downpour, which lasted for less than 40 minutes, also rendered many homeless following the destruction of their houses.

Areas that were badly affected were Ilepa, Okela and parts of Okoja in the ancient town.

The deceased person identified simply as ‘Ayepareti’ was said to be a popular butcher in the community.

According to a community leader, Ibrahim Kilani, the torrential rain which started after 7pm on Sunday was accompanied by heavy hailstones.

It was learnt that the butcher lost his life while taking a cover from the rain at a house at Okela when the unfortunate incident happened.

The building reportedly collapsed on him and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Also speaking, Chairman Ikare Akoko Elders Forum, Elder James Oladetohun sympathized with the victims and called on the government to come to their aid.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills girlfriend in Ogun hotel room

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

    Police in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Johnson, for allegedly killing his 26-yearold girlfriend, Patricia John. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to New Telegraph yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Friday, October 30. Oyeyemi said the victim was killed in a […]
Metro & Crime

Security breach: Two bullion vans impounded, drivers arrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police yesterday arrested two bullion van drivers and impounded their vehicles at Ajah area of Lagos State for breaching the security of the vans. This came barely 24 hours after the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, asked banks to provide adequate security for their bullion vans. Odumosu on Tuesday frowned at the lackadaisical attitude […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 death: Umahi seals off private hospital in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has directed for the immediate sealing of the private hospital where the COVID-19 death occurred in the state.     The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nweze made this known after an interactive chat between the governor and members of the Nigeria Center […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica