Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ondo, claiming one life.

Tragedy struck over the weekend in Ikare-Akoko in Ondo North Senatorial district area of Ondo State following the killing of one person in the community by rainstorm.

The heavy downpour, which lasted for less than 40 minutes, also rendered many homeless following the destruction of their houses.

Areas that were badly affected were Ilepa, Okela and parts of Okoja in the ancient town.

The deceased person identified simply as ‘Ayepareti’ was said to be a popular butcher in the community.

According to a community leader, Ibrahim Kilani, the torrential rain which started after 7pm on Sunday was accompanied by heavy hailstones.

It was learnt that the butcher lost his life while taking a cover from the rain at a house at Okela when the unfortunate incident happened.

The building reportedly collapsed on him and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Also speaking, Chairman Ikare Akoko Elders Forum, Elder James Oladetohun sympathized with the victims and called on the government to come to their aid.

