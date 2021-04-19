Rainy season: Speed up pace of work, Tarabina tells contractors

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ebiye Tarabina has urged the contractors handling road constructions in the state to speed up with the pace of work to meet deadlines as the rainy season kicks in.

Speaking on Monday when he went on an inspection to ascertain the level of job done in the state, Tarabina expressed satisfaction with the quality and extent of work done by the contractors in various projects in the state.

He noted that the directorate will continue to insist on standards and specifications, stressing that what was foremost was the impact the road projects will bring to bear on the people of the state.

The Chairman said: “I urge all the ministry engineers to ensure that all the site instructions issued to contractors are adhered to.

“The directorate will leave no stone unturned to ensure compliance by contractors.”

He commended the company handling the Igbogene/Tombia road project, CCECC for the quality of work done on the project adding that the contractor has demonstrated a very high sense of commitment and capability on the job.

The project monitoring boss also lauded the company handling the Egbedi road project, PAACIE construction limited for the pace and quality of work.

He, however, urged the contractor to put in more effort to ensure speedily completion of the project.

On his part, the General manager of the company handling one if the contracts, Sarkis Abichmount pledged completion of the project on record time said about 1300 metres of the road has been sand filled and more will be achieved in few days time.

