Raising awareness on NTDs elimination

Over 122m Nigerians at risk

All states in the country are endemic for one or more Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), consequently creating the environment for the parasites and bacteria driving the diseases. Experts therefore have called for measures to increase awareness about NTDs with a view to eliminating them, so as to pave the way for Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

As many Nigerians grapple with the recent alert by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on the imminent wave of coronavirus infections in the country based on the failure of citizens to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, the populace is again being informed about the huge impact that some neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in the background continue to unleash on affected persons and the national economy.

Going by the massive new coronavirus infections and record number of reported deaths worldwide, conversations on the COVID-19 have continued to dominate both local and international arena, the NTDs on their part may not be causing thesame massive scale of death, they are however known to be behind debilitation, disability and long-term deaths of their victims , leaving in their wake human suffering, poverty, among others.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of Monday, November 9, 2020, 50 414 235 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including 1, 255, 831 deaths, according to data issued from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

NTDs, the diseases that affect the poorest, most vulnerable people who live in hard to reach parts of Africa including Nigeria, may not kill their victims immediately, they however disfigure, disable, keep children out of school and parents out of work – limiting their potentials and leave communities stuck in poverty.

Based on these factors, bringing these diseases to the consciousness of citizens have become imperative, especially with a view to preventing and tackling them in affected persons to enable them improve on the quality of their lives, said Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, director and National Coordinator, NTDs Elimination Programme at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH). NTDs have been classified as a group of 20 disease conditions that are common in tropical or sub-tropical regions including Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis, Soil- Transmitted Helminthiasis, Trachoma and Snakebite Envenoming. Others are Rabies, Buruli Ulcer, Leprosy, Yaws, Leishmaniasis, Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT) and Guinea-worm disease which has been eliminated in Nigeria. According to Dr. Anyaike, over 122 million Nigerians are at risk of NTDs, that is, two out of every three Nigerians are at risk of one or more of these NTDs, although, most of the time attention are not given to the victims of these diseases simply because most of the time the diseases don’t kill instantly.

The victims however live with a lot of disability. “It is estimated that NTDs cause the highest level of disability but because they don’t kill instantly people tend to forget that these diseases are there.

In his presentation titled ‘Overview of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects,” Anyaike said. “They also are responsible for a chain of disability; of people not being able to go to work and people not being able to go to schools; and they keep people in a chain of poverty.”

The position of Anyaike on why the elimination of NTDs should be prioritised was unveiled during a Media Dialogue on Neglected Tropical Diseases Control in Nigeria, which held in Ibadan recently. The media dialogue was organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF.

Extent of Burden

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that NTDs affect 1.5 billion people – 40 per cent of whom live in Africa. For some of these diseases, the following populations have been found to be at risk of NTDs in the country: *119.8 million people are at risk of lymphatic filariasis, a tropical parasitic disease spread by infected mosquitoes, the bites of which deposit parasitic disease that affect lymph nodes and lymph vessels, hardening and thickening the skin, elephanthiasis is an example; *51.4 million people are at risk for onchocerciasis also known as River Blindness, spread by repeated bites from infected black flies; *28.8 million school age children and 20.5 million pre-school age children are at risk for soil transmitted Helminthes Intestinal worms caused by different species of parasitic worms, transmitted by eggs present in human faeces, which contaminate the soil in areas where sanitation is poor; *26.8 million people are at risk for Trachoma, a contagious bacterial infection affecting the eyes and preventable cause of blindness worldwide; and *23.8 million school age children are equally at risk for Schistosomiasis, a chronic disease caused by fresh water parasitic worms in tropical regions.

National Focus on NTDs

The national coordinator of NTDs Elimination Programme in the country, said the national focus was to reduce to the barest minimum the impact of NTDs in communities because of the level of poverty they reduce their victims to.

“You could be driving in Abuja and see children, a boy or girl coming to you, leading a blind parent;these are issues of NTDs. “Snakes usually bite farmers in places like Kaltungo and others. During the farming seasons hospitals won’t be able to contain people bitten by snakes because there are many victims who won’t get bed space in health facilities.

“When it affects those that produce food, of course, people will be scared of going to the farms and we are still inching towards mechanised farming. This is affecting some people; inadvertently it is affecting the food security of the country.” Speaking on why NTDs have been neglected over the years, Anyaike admitted that every state of this country people have at least more than one of these diseases.

The disease is everywhere but the burden differs. Highlighting the causes, he said, “Don’t forget that the country has a lot of rivers and waters. “For instance river blindness affects those that go for fishing and farming along those banks of rivers that flow rapidly.

“When they are bitten by those black flies, after sometime it comes with manifestations on the skin with affected persons, scratching and eventually it gets to the eyes and it gets the eyes blind.” On how it affects the individual, the family and the community is that when somebody who is a breadwinner suddenly gets blind, it will affect the people that depend on the person, especially the immediate family and the children. According to him, accumulating all the disease entities occasioned by NTDs is gradually affecting the society. He stressed that the economic implications arising from NTDs are huge and “if you are talking about poverty alleviation initiatives NTDs should be looked into,” added Anyaike.

On how the task can be achieved, the director in the FMoH, called for more domestic investment in funding the elimination of NTDs, saying only then can the Federal and state governments take ownership of the elimination programmes, adding that these measures would tackle the nation’s dependence on foreign donations in tackling NTDs. He said the country can eliminate the diseases, “If we put our hands deeper in our pockets to put in more domestic funding supporting the foreign donors. There is also the need for ownership, considering that the programme belongs to Nigerians and not to people from outside Nigeria.

“Similarly there should be the need for strong leadership and for people to know that these diseases exist; when you know that something exists half of the problem is solved. The fact that people do know that these things exist is a problem.”

NTDs setting back achievement of UHC

Another reason why eliminating NTDs should be prioritised is that with their existence and burden in the country, Nigeria cannot attain universal health coverage (UHC), experts said. To this end, the Director-General the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “If we are serious about UHC, we must intensify our efforts and our commitment to control, eliminate or eradicate these diseases by 2020.” The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who was represented by Mercy Megwa, a deputy director and Head, Advocacy at the CRIB, said the Federal Government was concerned about the impact of NTDs on both citizens and the economy. While NTDs keep children away from schools while sustaining its circle of poverty, Mohammed charged all Nigerians including public and private organisations to work assiduously, while playing their roles to ensure their elimination.

