Raising creative stake, deepening untapped resources

Scores of arts enthusiasts, critics, artists and others who were at the Oshodi Arts Gallery recently as it held a special exhibition of works as part of activities celebrating Nigerian 60th independence anniversary, were wowed by not just the sheer number but also the quality of works in this beautiful edifice. And, as it turned out, it was an engaging creative, cultural experience.

As you approach the gallery, located in Itokin Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, and which houses about 17000 works, you behold massive sculptures of different animals of differences shapes and sizes. Also, adorning round front gate as well as the open space of the gallery are a number of huge masks with several expressions. But these are just a tip of the iceberg compared to the array of artworks inside. On this day, the gallery was agog with activities celebrating not just the nation’s independence but also artists and art patrons and others.

“Every gallery has a vision, our core values are bent on raising the creative industry stake and deepening the untapped resources that are embedded within the country and beyond through producing arts, culture and tourism contents. “Aside from displaying a grandiose collections, Oshodi Art Gallery is dedicated to creating awareness and promoting Nigerian arts and cultural heritage, also the life styles and traditional values through workshops, art shows, exhibitions, training and other activities. Located in Ikorodu area of Lagos, ours is one of the leading galleries in Nigeria.

“Our mission was very clear from the inception, which among others are to engage our artistic career for creativity, aesthetics, values and projecting our cultural heritage, to discover talents, develop and deploy them strategically and systematically, to promote professionalism through provision of platforms,” says the gallery’s founder and CEO, Dr. Seyi Paul Oshodi, Continuing, he said: “Located in Ikorodu area of Lagos, the gallery houses some 17,000 works. It is one of the leading galleries in Nigeria. A lot of art pieces here also represent diverse cultures and iconic figures that cut across ethnic groups.

You can see carvings of all the Obas who have ruled Benin kingdom. They are carved from a wood known as ‘okpekpe’, which is a very strong wood that can last for over one thousand years. The portraiture of Queen Moremi made from ‘Akpa’ wood, is designed to last for more than 500 years. We also have pieces that are functional art which can serve purpose in the sitting room and elsewhere.” Also, speaking at the event, the Gallery’s Media Consultant, Sunnie Odafe, who led guests on a tour of the gallery, said that the location of the gallery does not in anyway, hinder its operation or sales, adding that “it’s a premium market; it’s not like buying and selling.” According to Odafe, they use variius events to drive the works. “We don’t just dive into the market. We use events such as festivals to drive the works.

An art piece here can cover the cost of the whole of this place for a month. We do sell actually but we don’t want to sell like a hungry art gallery. “Apart from Nike Art Gallery, there is no other art gallery as big as this in Nigeria. No other art gallery cuts across Nigeria with art pieces like this place.

Like this: Like Loading...