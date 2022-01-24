Raising educational qualification for political offices

‘Higher educational requirement desirable for strong, effective leadership’

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind call by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for a constitutional amendment to allow for an upward review of educational qualification for those aspiring to political offices in the country. To the lawyers, the current constitutional provision which stipulates school certificate or its equivalent as the minimum requirement is an endorsement of triviliasing governance

The call by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for a review of the country’s existing law which pegs the minimum educational qualification for aspirants to the presidency and other elective positions at senior secondary school certificate or its equivalent, has received the backing of some senior lawyers.

The lawyers while emphasizing the need to place premium on educational qualification of political office holders, noted that it smacks of irresponsibility to make school certificate the requirement for being president or governor. Gbajabiamila had while speaking last week Monday as a guest lecturer at the 52nd convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, made a case for an amendment to the Constitutional provisions which makes school certificate or its equivalent as the minimum requirement for political offices.

The Speaker while speaking on the theme: “Building Back Better: Creating a New Framework for Tertiary Education in Nigeria in the 21st Century”, noted that the existing minimum requirement does not align with current realities and needs of modern times.

Gbajabiamila said: “I sincerely believe that the National Assembly needs to look into Section 131 (d) of the 1999 Constitution with a view to increasing the minimum educational qualification for persons aspiring to be future Presidents of Nigeria and other top offices including the National Assembly as against the current minimum requirement of a Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent.

“Prior to the 2019 elections, the National Assembly succeeded in amending the Constitution to effect the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ demand of the youth and ensure the eligibility of young people to aspire to high offices in the land by reducing the eligible age for political offices.

“As we have reduced the age for eligibility to contest those offices, so also, we should increase the minimum educational requirement. It will be another step in reforming our electoral system and providing strong leadership for the country”.

Senate’s intervention

Already, a Bill synonymous with Gbajabiamila’s proposition had already passed through second reading at the Senate.

The constitutional amendment, according to the Bill sponsor, Senator Isfifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), is seeking a new minimum educational qualifications for those seeking to be president, governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives and members of State Houses of Assembly.

Particularly, the Bill seeks to alter the Constitution to provide for the amendment of Sections 65 (2) (a); 131 (d); 106 (c) and 177 (d) on minimum education qualification for those seeking election into the State Assembly, Governor, National Assembly and office of The President. Gyang said: “The Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (in this Bill referred to as ‘the Principal Act’) is altered as set out in the Bill.

The amendment seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the amendment of Sections 65 (2) (a), 131 (d), Section 106 (c) and Section 177 (d).

“The existing law which the Bill seeks to amend reads: “A person shall be qualified for election under subsection (1) of this section if he has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent. Section 65 (2) (a) is now rephrased to read, “if he has been educated to at least National Diploma level or its equivalent”.

“If amended, the Bill will alter Section 131 (d) which deals with minimum requirements for anyone running for the office of the president. According to the current Section of the Constitution, the person must have “been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent and Section 131 (d) is now reads: “He has been educated up to at least HND level or’ its equivalent.”

“For the House of Assembly, the Bill seeks the alteration of Section 106 (c) of the Constitution and in the existing law, anyone aspiring to be a member of the House of Assembly must have “been educated up to at least the school certificate level or its equivalent.”

“Section 106 (c) is now rephrased to read: “If he has been educated up to National diploma level or its equivalent.” “For governors, the same applies and the Bill seeks the alteration of Section 177 (d) of the Constitution.

“As it is currently, the Section states that the person must be educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent and section 177 (d) now reads: “If he has been educated up to at least Higher National Diploma Level or its equivalent”.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers are pushing for an increase in the minimum educational qualification for persons aspiring to political offices in the country.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend believed that such step will not only help in reforming the nation’s electoral system, but also provide strong leadership for the country.

Speaking on the issue, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, described the existing minimum requirement of secondary school certificate or its equivalent as a mockery of modernity and advancement of democratic values and tenets. Ozekhome said: “This should

be the case. It should not be less than University education of at least a Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) or its equivalent. Anything less is a caricature or mockery of modernity and advancement of democratic values and tenets. Let one good thing come from the National Assembly”. Speaking in the same vein, another member of the Inner Bar, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, lauded the Speaker’s call, saying leadership quality is a function of educational experience. “It is imperative to increase the minimum qualifications for offices provided for by the Constitution.

The current provision as regards school certificate or its equivalent as the minimum requirement is an endorsement of trivialising governance. It means we do not place premium on educational qualification or level of exposure of those who aspire to govern us.

“In this age of advanced technology where governance is knowledge-driven, it is atavistic and irresponsible to make school certificate the requirement for being president or governor. This is a time when being a clerk in a third-rate company requires minimum of school certificate.

The implication is that our president, governor or legislator need not be educationally advanced beyond his housemaid. “It is commendable that the House of Representatives is looking in this direction. It shows we have men and women who realise that the quality of our leadership cannot be better than the standard of our educational requirement”,

Adegoke said. A senior lawyer, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, was also in support of the Speaker’s position. He however believed it will be a gradual process. Yusuf said: “I am inclined to support the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, advocating that the current minimum requirement of a secondary school certificate or its equivalent should be increased. We all know the standard of education in this country.

The School Certificate of 1970 or even 1980 is far better than the Degree now. This is because most Nigerians of school age are distracted by social media activities and what is happening within their environment.

“Besides, a school certificate holder now can hardly express himself, even there are some graduates who can hardly express themselves. Furthermore, if you see what is happening on the floor of the National Assembly, you will discover that those that cannot communicate effectively in English language are bench warmers.

These set of people cannot stand up to express themselves. “However, those that are welleducated are usually vibrant. These are those that you hear their voices in both Chambers of the National Assembly.

Somebody who has no benefit of a University or Polytechnic education may not really know the intricacies of democratic or legislative process. Such an individual may not even understand some of the Bills and when that happens, how does he or she contribute meaningfully to deliberations on such Bills.

To that extent, I would support the Speaker’s call. But, I think it’s going to be a gradual process”. A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, also described Gbajabiamila’s proposition as a desirable innovation that was long overdue.

“The proposition is a welcome development. In fact, it is a desirable innovation that was long overdue. It is absurd to imagine that a school leaving certificate is qualified for any post under our law.

This is unacceptable. With the amendment if it scales through, the practice by governors to impose mere school certificate drop-outs or thugs as Local Government Chairmen or Captains of other parastatals will abate completely. For me, it is the right direction to go but my fear is if the political class will allow it to fly.

The proposed law may die prematurely”, Akingbolu said. In his own reaction , an Abujabased lawyer, Tosin Ojaomo, noted that the Speaker is the Head of the House of Representatives and as such, he has what it takes to initiate such amendment in the Constitution. He however opined that the quality of leaders that foist themselves on the people through fraudulent electoral process has remained a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s development and not their academic qualifications.

He said: “For me, the problem of Nigeria transcend qualification of leaders and as long as corrupt elements find their ways to public offices in Nigeria, no matter the minimum qualifications required of the person, it will make no difference.

“The Speaker should look more into how laws that can completely eradicate corruption can be enacted in Nigeria like imposing death penalty on corrupt leaders and removal of immunity clause in the Constitution, separation of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and states from that of the Minister and Commissioner for Justice”.

In his own submissions, another senior lawyer, Dimeji Ekengba, submitted that It’s a plausible move that should be commended in view of the changing facet of the society to a more technological driven economy. On his part, Chief Chukwuma Onyezubelu, also throw his weight behind the Speaker’s call. He said: “I completely support such amendment. In fact it’s long overdue.

This is a country where you need a Masters Degree to be a Bulk Counter in a bank and First School Leaving Certificate for the highest job in the country”. To Mr. Promise Choko, the issue of academic qualification to the level of Senior Secondary Certificate as a condition for qualification to the office of the President of Nigeria (as in Section 131 (d) of the Constitution of Nigeria) is very myopic in nature.

“Ordinarily, we know that education is the bedrock of knowledge and it is the meeting point of human consciousness. To limit the educational qualification of Nigeria President to School Certificate is not only ridiculous but an aberration. “A secondary school graduate cannot reason beyond his/her scope of education. The proposal by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is quite apt and calls for national support.

“While other climes are making remarkable progress in their national developments, Nigeria is not following up. If we marry the local educational requirements (here) with global bodies, such as the World Bank, the IMF, the UN, WHO, etc, we will see the educational requirements for prospective candidates to head those global bodies and agencies. In summary, I support the proposal and further say that it has to be a minimum of First Degree in a Tertiary Institution”,

Choko said. Mr. Ahmed Maiwada was also in support of the Speaker’s proposition, saying it is a very patriotic call. Maiwada said: “The president is the voice and face of the nation abroad.

He meets with Heads of other Governments, who by virtue of their jurisdictions and privileges, are extremely sophisticated and always bring their sophistication to the table when dealing with heads of other governments.

“In such moments, he might be required to take a decision on behalf of the country on the spot, and he must bring his knowledge of history and current affairs to bare in order to make the best decisions on behalf of the country.

But, it get even more complicated when he sits at his table to attend to millions of files containing documents written in sophisticated and often technical language. “Clearly, a Secondary School Leaving Certificate holder, who could not have studied any subject to the level of not only appreciating the complications in those files by himself, but of appreciating the explanations offered him by his aides, is very likely to take wrong decisions that could destroy the country, or put her in a compromising position, more often than not”.

*Additional report by Tunde Oyesina

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...