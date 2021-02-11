Sports

Rakitic scores as Sevilla beat Barca in Copa semi first leg

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde scored a fine goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side as Barcelona lost their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.
Kounde ran from his own penalty area, beat four Barca players and confidently fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, reports the BBC.
Rakitic – who left the Nou Camp at the end of August after winning 11 trophies with Barca – made sure with a thumping finish into the roof of the net.
Lionel Messi could have snatched a late away goal but was denied by Bono.
Julen Lopetegui’s side saw out the win without conceding to take a big advantage into the second leg at the Nou Camp on 3 March.
Barcelona beat Sevilla 5-0 in the final three years ago.
Athletic Bilbao – who could win the yet-to-be-played 2019-20 final in April – are in the second semi-final against Levante.

