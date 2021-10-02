Rally against criminality, NYCN charges South East youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has charged youths in South East Nigeria to rally themselves against the criminal elements causing mayhem in the region. In a message to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st anniversary, President of NYCN, Solomon Adodo, who raised concern over the degenerating situation in the Southeast, warned that the killings and continuous disruption of economic activities were hurting the southeast economically, socially, and psycho-spiritually. He said: “It has to stopped, hardened criminals have now hijacked the secessionist agitation by a section of the region and has turned it into a murderous criminal venture. I urge the youth of that geopolitical zone to rally against criminality. We also encourage the Federal Government to address the situation there, using both security measures and dialogue.”

