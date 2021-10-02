Rally against criminality, NYCN charges South East youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has charged youths in South East Nigeria to rally themselves against the criminal elements causing mayhem in the region. In a message to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st anniversary, President of NYCN, Solomon Adodo, who raised concern over the degenerating situation in the Southeast, warned that the killings and continuous disruption of economic activities were hurting the southeast economically, socially, and psycho-spiritually. He said: “It has to stopped, hardened criminals have now hijacked the secessionist agitation by a section of the region and has turned it into a murderous criminal venture. I urge the youth of that geopolitical zone to rally against criminality. We also encourage the Federal Government to address the situation there, using both security measures and dialogue.”
Related Articles
Popular Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune, unveils R’n’B talent, Runda
Releasesz, collaboration song, ‘Bembe’ Patrick Imohiosen, popularly known as DJ Neptune, a leading brand in the turntable business in Africa, has just discovered a hugely talented R’n’B singer known as Runda. Runda, who real name is real name is Oluwapelumi Olorunda, began recording music at the age of 15. His first single, ‘Five Can’t […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Military: 3 soldiers, 8 suspected terrorists killed in Borno encounter
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja At least eight suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been killed during a failed attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town, Borno State. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the encounter occurred at a time displaced persons were returning to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria on brink of collapse – Afenifere
…accuses FG of lies on Lekki shooting, welcomes UK’s sanctions With Nigeria sliding into recession twice within five years, the Pan-Yoruba Socio- political organization, Afenifere, has expressed concerns over the continued survival of the country. While emphasizing that the country was on the brink of imminent collapse, the group stated that the worsening security situation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)