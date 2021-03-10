Rallying for national unity

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, (NYCN) has posited that the only panacea to various challenges restraining the country from peace and development is unity among the youth across board. They added that when youths come together as one irrespective of tribe/ ethnic group, speak with one and undiluted voice, the country will be better for it .

The NYCN declared that voice of the Youths in human society is the voice of the terrain. The NYCN is an umbrella body of young, dynamic Nigerians representing youths from all the 19 states of northern Nigeria.

The group also added that society should make it mandatory to discover Leaders channelling in the path of youth development for proper recognition in order to record success in youth emancipation. This group of youth spoke at Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE. They urged Nigerian youths to work toward a united country.

The group used the occasion to recognise the bursar of the Federal University, Mrs. Bolatito Roseline Akande whom they described as found worthy of exemplary acts in her activities channeling and protecting the interest of youths. They declared that the antecedents of the FUOYE bursar in youths emancipation qualified her to receive the award of the late Sarduana of Sokoto, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello’s Exemplary Leadership award.

The NYCN testified to the exemplary leadership role of the school bursar in terms of contribution to the development and growth of Nigerian youths, the nation’s unity and University system.

They added that youths who have come across the woman always have good stories to tell. Christening her in Hausa language as the ‘Gimbiya Matassan Arewa’, translated in English to mean, ‘Shield and Protector of the Youths’, the NYCN said Mrs. Akande represents a detribalised Nigerian whose disposition and pronouncements have promoted peace and unity in the country.

A delegation of the NYCN from Abuja, which included Ismail Abdulraheem, North Central Coordinator, Amb. Nurudeen Yakubu, Director of Programme, Miss. Divine Adamu, Director of Gender and Abdulrahman Sadiq, a member from Nassarawa State, were at the bursar’s office at the Central Administration of FUOYE campus in Oye-Ekiti to present her plaque of the award which bore a huge image of the late Sarduana.

Among the contribution of the awardees in youth development which propelled the award as stated by the NYCN including mentoring, philanthropic guidance/ counselling which they said have posi-tively reformed /reshaped the lives of many youths that have come in contact with “the detribalised Nigerian, Akande.”

While giving his address on the inspiration behind the award for Mrs. Akande, Abdulraheem said: “The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria was created during the nationalist and patriotic reign of the late great Saduarna of Sokoto who jointly with other nationalists from other parts of our great nation, that is Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Hubert Marculey and Sir Tafawa Balewa and others, promoted a united and free Nigeria.

“We preach peace and task ourselves as youths to contribute our qouta to the development of the nation as our nationalist fore-fathers have done by promoting unity and happiness. But the narrative is different now in Nigeria as the nation is threatened by divisive tendencies. lt is time for us to come together on a round table and unite. We should be sincere with our nation and bring our problems to the table and solve them together.

“We seek to find people who relate with one another not based on religion, tribe or profession etc. We just believe in the unity of Nigeria. We want a nation where you will feel at home anywhere in the country.

As youths, we want to bring a change to the nation. Wedon’twantdivisionandweareworking with various socio-cultural groups such as the Oodua, Ohaneze, and we are reaching out to all people. We have our Bursar to refer to as a great woman who has the unity of Nigeria at heart.

“We celebrate worthy Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the development of our dear nation and promote peace and unity. We have been following the activities of Mrs. Bolatito Roseline Akande, and now we feel obliged and very much pleased to present her an award as the ‘Gimbiya Mattason Arewa’, meaning the Shield and Protector of the youths,” he said.

Quincy Adams said: ‘ if your action inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.’ “To the teeming Nigerian youths, especially those from northern extraction, Mrs.Bolatito Roseline Akande is not just a financial expert, mentor, role model, she is a personality with intergrity and unique hallmark which will, for a very long time define the phrase: ” a light at the end of the tunnel”. ” For us as the northern youth, Mrs. BolatitoRoselineAkandeistheultimatesymbol of a true Nigeria where unity, and love, intergrity and families, compassion and brotherhood take sit at the high table.

She is a true representation of Sarduana’s teachings,” he concluded. Responding, Mrs. Akande who is also the Yeyemayegun of Isan Ekiti also in Oye local government area of the State said: “I am really short of words. I got your message so suddenly. I do not know you people from anywhere. It was just a message and you said that you were very close to Oye to present me with an award.

“You said you have been following my activities online and seeing things traceable to me. The Lord will honour you and you will not be disappointed in what you want. I pray that the Almighty will help me to perform and live up to your expectations. Thank you and God bless.”

At the presentation of the award were junior and senior colleagues of the Bursar in the University. They all joined the NYCN, to make the award presentation a remarkable history.

Among them are Mr. Raph Olanrewaju Oloruntele, who described Mrs. Akande as a mother to all, said: ” Your coming here is an indication that you are making great efforts to unite the country and if you continue to synergize and seek for unity those of us above 50 will be rest assured that Nigeria can still be great.”

Also, Mr. Etuntade Alani, FUOYE Procurement officer, said: ” l congratulate the northern Youths Council of Nigeria to have come to give award to a worthy awardee. She is a traditional chief as the Yeyemayegun of Isan- Ekiti land. The awardee of today is a very virtuous woman and mother at the home front and at the same time, she balances her role at the work place.”

Mr. Vincent Ekene, FUOYE Head of Treasury, said: “This is an incredible opportunity. She is actually a detribalised woman, a focal point of excellence having traversed almost every geo-political zones of Nigeria. We are glad that people of your age and status are working towards the unity of Nigeria. Our country is the most blessed.”

The auditor, FUOYE, Mr. Usman, also said: “We appreciate the northern Youths. I am really impressed I want to be associated with you. What you have done today has dispelled the perception that we have rift raff youths in the North.”

A female Deputy Registrar of the varsity , said: “Our Boss, Mrs. Bolatito Roseline Akande is a big sister to us. We call her our mother. She is always putting others’ feelings before hers. We appreciate her so much and we pray she will go higher..”

Also speaking during the award presentation, the Registar of FUOYE, Mr. Olatubosun Odusanya, said: “On behalf of the Bursar, myself and the entire staff, we say a big thank you for taking that good decision and giving her the well deserved award we appreciate you.

Other senior members of the non-academic staff of FUOYE who graced the ocassion included Deputy Director, FUOYE Ventures, the Chief Accountant, Alhaji Ambali Ajayi, Mr. Ebenzeer Ogunjemilehin. Lanre Ojo who is Asststant Registrar, and the Personal Assistant to the Bursar, Mrs. Ifeoluwa, among others.

