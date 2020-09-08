Rallying support for front line troops

The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness, last week, organised a public sensitization programme in support of ongoing military operations in the North-East and other regions of the country. EMMANUEL ONANI reports

Like other human endeavours, military operations in various flash points require the support of the public to achieve the desired results. The troops on the frontline of the battle have the onerous task of defeating the enemies of state, whose activities have continued to threaten the sovereignty of Nigeria.

In the course of the sensitisation campaign, Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), a non-profit organisation, underscored the urgent need for members of the public to see the counter-insurgency and other operations undertaken by the military and sister security agencies, as a collective responsibility requiring collective action.

According to the organisation troops fighting in the North East and other theatres of operation, need absolute support, rather than the scathing criticisms that emanate from many quarters in the country. National Coordinator of CISA, Chidi Omeje, who addressed journalists during the pro-military sensitisation campaign in Abuja, said troops’ were often demoralised by the nature of comments that greet military operations.

Omeje noted that these criticisms would rub-off negatively on the counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria. It was his considered view that the time had come to focus on the positive sides of military operations, rather than the negatives. “The sunny sides we are talking about are the various positives coming out of the sustained efforts of our fighting forces who are engaged in various theatres of operation across the country.

“Yes, Nigerians are right to demand a quick end to the menace of terrorism and banditry in any part of our country; yes, they are right to hold the government to account on how the various internal security operations are being prosecuted by our fighting forces. “However, even more important is the fact that Nigerians must assess or evaluate those efforts with open mind and with the full understanding of the dynamics of security challenges assailing the country and the nature of combat operations waged against them.

“This is against the background of the fact that it has become customary for some vocal Nigerian commentators and a section of the media to analyze the various military operations from the standpoint and mindset of bias and reprehension. “As a civil society group interested in the general security and welfare of Nigerians, CISA believes that critics of military operations should show balance in their analysis and commentaries. “We urge such Nigerians who are only interested in projecting and parroting setbacks and challenges encountered by our military to also join us in supporting and celebrating the various wins being recorded almost on daily basis by the troops against our adversaries, even in the face of many challenges”, Omeje said.

He expressed gladness that in spite of the orchestrated negative reviews of military operations by some detractors, most fair-minded observers have been constructively assessing the trajectory of the security challenges across Nigeria and the efforts of those combating them, adding that soon, the military will surmount these challenges.

“CISA is strongly of the opinion that Nigerians, especially media commentators, must show balance in their coverage, reportage or analysis of our military’s operations nationwide in order to inspire hope and confidence on the people and boost the moral and fighting spirit of our gallant troops.

“We urge that on no account must politics or any parochial consideration compel citizens to thumb down the sacrifice and commitment of our troops,” he said. Omeje commended the fighting forces for remaining resilient, committed and confident in prosecuting the various internal security operations across the country. He said that the successes achieved so far, were indications of their capacities to defend Nigeria from insurrection and external aggression at all times.

“This is in spite of the numerous challenges ranging from internal and external sabotage, lack of information, poor funding, inadequate boots on the ground, media trial by rent seeking politicians and sundry distractions. “CISA has noted with satisfaction, the current efficient synergy between the troops on the ground and air component of the various theaters of operation. The current momentum has ensured robust engagement of the adversary and obliteration of their sanctuaries.

“The Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force coordination delivers massive assault on Boko Haram/ISAWP terrorists operating in the north east and bandits in northwest and north central parts of the country. “Time was when media reports were rife that lack of effective coordination between ground and air forces were the major cause of some setbacks in the counter insurgency operations. “The establishment of the Directorate of Defence Media Operation (DDMO) by the Defence Headquarters has revolutionized the information management and dissemination of Nigerian military operations.

Described as best global practice in the management of defence information especially in times of counter insurgency operations, the DMO idea which is all about domiciling the entire armed forces combat operations information in one directorate, has not only ensured that harmonized information are released to the public via the media, it has also reduced to the barest minimum, incidences of speaking at cross purposes by the various services,” he said.

Omeje noted that on account of the sustained vigour, commitment and resilience of Nigeria’s troops, some desired results have been coming in from the various theatres of operation. “We are happy to also observe that farming, social and economic activities are once again flourishing in many parts of the north where the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminals once made these activities impossible,” Omeje said.

