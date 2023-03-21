Ramadan 2023: Sultan urges Muslims to search for new moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset tomorrow, 29 Sha’aban, 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to March 22, 2022.

The Sultan, in a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, said: “If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence shall declare Thursday, 23rd March, 2023 as the first day of Ramadan 1444 A.H. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 24th March, 2023 shall automatically become the first day of Ramadan”. He urged anyone with credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1444 AH to contact the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC).

Like this: Like Loading...