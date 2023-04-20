Ramadan: Beneficiaries of Foundation’s Food Drive Share Experiences

Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to eradicating hunger and providing assistance to those in need, reached to the needy during this year’s Ramadan fast

The individuals who had nothing to break their fast with were provided food and other items to make them comfortable.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation for their support during this Ramadan,” said Ahmed Onaolapo, a beneficiary of the program. ”

“This foundation has really done enough for me during this Ramadan period in terms of feeding. I must confess I have no regret being part of the foundation. Thanks to Mr Kole Akintujoye and his for their benevolence”.

Abidemi Falilat, another beneficiary shared a similar sentiment.

“I am Abidemi Falilat, a mother of three and team member of this great foundation. I joined the foundation in October 2022 and since then, my life has changed. Ever since my husband lost his job in 2020 and my business folded up, making ends meet became difficult. I learnt about the foundation through Facebook and it’s been testimonies ever since I joined. During this Ramadan period whenever I don’t have food to break my fast, God used Daddy kole Akintujoye to bless me with a wonderful iftar. Truely Allah is great”, she said.

Zainab, another beneficiary also added that the group saved her from hunger during the Ramadan fast.

“I have really benefited from the foundation’s benevolence. They saved me from going hungry whenever I am supposed to break my fast. May God continue to bless and uphold the leadership so they can do more and touch more lives”.

“We understand that hunger is a pervasive issue in our society, and it becomes even more challenging during Ramadan when the underprivileged struggle to afford food. Our foundation has been working tirelessly to provide meals to the needy during this month.

I want to take a moment to thank all the donors and volunteers who have supported us in our mission. Without your generosity, we would not be able to make a difference in the lives of so many people. And to those who are struggling, please know that you are not alone. We are here to support you and provide assistance whenever you need it”, Kole Akintujoye, founder of the Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation said.