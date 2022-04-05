News

Ramadan: Buhari joins prayers for peace, justice, welfare for humanity

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque to mark the commencement of the Ramadan Tafsir, the interpretation and explanation of  the Qur’an.

 

According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, the exercise, in line with Islam’s guiding principles and the intense devotional activities marking the 30-day Ramadan period, saw the President joining in prayers for justice, peace, prosperity and enhanced welfare of the whole humanity.

 

They also emphasized the need for deepening of forgiveness, mercy and kindness to the poor.

 

