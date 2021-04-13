Metro & Crime

Ramadan: Dare greets Oyo Muslims, calls for spiritual rebirth

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has felicitated with the Muslim community on the commencement of Ramadan.
Admonishing the Muslim ummah to sustain  the teachings of the holy Qur’an beyond the holy month  of Ramadan, Dare urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, gratitude, selflessness and alms-giving in their daily pursuits.
The Minister, who stressed that the Federal Government will continue to integrate the youth in national planning, charged religious and spiritual leaders across the country to use the holy month of Ramadan to preach peace and unity.
Dare in his Ramadan message, called on Muslims to use the special month of Ramadan to pray for leaders at all levels of government, adding that the exemplary qualities of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) should be demonstrated in the holy Ramadan.
He said: “It is yet another Ramadan. I celebrate with the Muslim faithful in Oyo State and across Nigeria especially the youth.
“It is a season of penance, spiritual discipline and for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.The holy month should be dedicated to spiritual cleansing and service to mankind.
“For the benefits of the holy month to be reaped, we must embrace forgiveness, selflessness, piety, alms-giving and unity in our pursuits.
“The country is better off as a united and indivisible entity and as such, we must use this season to pray for peace and harmony across the country.”
The minsiter while wishing Muslim faithful a fulfilling spiritual exercise, called on all leaders to regard their leadership as a call to service and have the fear of God.

