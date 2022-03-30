News

Ramadan: Don’t disrupt the peace, Bauchi CP cautions citizens

Bauchi State Police Command has cautioned youths against a purported plan by some miscreants who disguise themselves in the celebration of the sighting of the new Ramadan moon to disrupt the peace of the state. This was contained in a press release signed by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command. According to the release, which said the CP also warned members of the public who are behind this motive to desist from such as they will be met with stiff resistance from the police.

 

