News

Ramadan: Fayemi greets Muslims

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekit Comment(0)

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State congratulated the Muslim Ummah both in the State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Dr. Fayemi described Ramadan as “the glory of all months in the Islamic calendar”, adding that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims must strictly adhere to in line with the injunction of the Almighty Allah.

The Governor noted that Ramadan offers an opportunity to draw closer to Allah and deepen relationship with him.

He therefore urged Muslims to use the period to pray for peace to reign in all the troubled spots in the country and in nations of the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Food Security: NIHORT trains youths, others on plantain value chain

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has emphasized that the use of standardised farm inputs, kits and knowledge acquisition would make Nigeria to leapfrog from its present position as fifth ranked plantain producer in the world and contribute to food security. The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NIHORT, Dr Abayomi Olaniyan, made this known […]
News Top Stories

Projects refund: FG to pay states N725b –Fashola

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

•Wike to get N78bn   The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said that the Federal Government has budgeted the sum of N725 billion to pay states as refund for the projects they executed, noting that bulk of the funds would come from foreign loans.   Fashola, who disclosed this yesterday in […]
News

Insecurity: Hunters storm National Assembly, plead to fight bandits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hunters visited National Asembly complex in Abuja, seek the opportunity and recognition under the law to assist the Federal Government in tackling the ravaging insecurity in the country. The Commandant of the Akwa Ibom State Command of the organisation, John Essien, who spoke with journalists, said they specifically needed the backing of the law to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica