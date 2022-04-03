Ramadan: Fayemi greets Muslims

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State congratulated the Muslim Ummah both in the State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Dr. Fayemi described Ramadan as “the glory of all months in the Islamic calendar”, adding that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims must strictly adhere to in line with the injunction of the Almighty Allah.

The Governor noted that Ramadan offers an opportunity to draw closer to Allah and deepen relationship with him.

He therefore urged Muslims to use the period to pray for peace to reign in all the troubled spots in the country and in nations of the world.

