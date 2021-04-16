Islam

Ramadan: Hope rises for intending Nigerian Lesser Hajj pilgrims

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Hope has risen for Nigerians intending to perform the lesser hajj during Ramadan this year as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lessened its restrictions of visit to the holy land. The restriction, which was in place during the last Ramadan prevented many from Nigeria who have even paid for the exercise from visiting Saudi last year. Like the arrangment already in place fir lesser hajj, preparations are also in top gear for the forthcoming Hajj operations. Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, his commissioners, management and staff members of the commission have been vaccinated with the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine against COVID-19. According to a statement by the head of NAHCON’s public affairs unit, Fatima Sanda Usara, before the vaccination, the commission had sent letters advising state pilgrims’ welfare boards and intending pilgrims to register and receive jabs of the vaccine under their respective state government allocations.

This move, the statement said, followed an advisory letter from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) expressing fear that if intending pilgrims missed the first phase of vaccination, the time frame might be insufficient for them to receive the second dose before the 2021 hajj season.

“It is, therefore, recommended that intending pilgrims wishing to participate in the 2021 Hajj should seize the opportunity of the ongoing inoculation exercise to be vaccinated. “Some SPWBs have already commenced vaccination of their registered pilgrims in alliance with their respective state governments,” the statement noted.

After receiving his jab of the vaccine, the NAHCON chairman expressed gratitude for witnessing the day, stressing that he “feels fine.” Hassan encouraged whoever wished to participate in this year’s hajj to have hope and start preparing by first availing themselves of vaccination as exemplified by NAHCON. The vaccines were administered to the chairman and others at the Hajj House, Abuja. Also, the Lagos State government has vaccinated about 1,700 Muslims who intend to embark on this year’s holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. A statement from the public affairs unit of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSMPWB), signed by Mr Taofeek Lawal, said the two-day vaccination exercise, which took place last weekend at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, was conducted by officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the exercise, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, emphasised that since the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the requirements for gaining entry into Saudi Arabia, it became expedient for every intending pilgrim and other stakeholders to get the vaccine. He disclosed that 1,518 intending pilgrims, 105 clerics, 25 hajj guides and 52 members of staff of LSMPWB were vaccinated during the exercise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Hajj savings scheme launched in North-East, South-East

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Muslim Ummah in North- East and South- East wanting to perform Hajj, one of the key pillars of Islam, have window of opportunity in Hajj savings scheme. Jaiz Bank plc and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in collaboration with the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board of the respective regions have flagged off the sensitization […]
Islam

NASFAT partners UNICEF to end violence against women, girls in Nigeria

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Nasrulahi-L- Fatih Society (NASFAT) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF) to tackled Violence Against Women and Girls in Nigeria. The project is supported by the European Union and United Nations spotlight initiative to end violence against women and girls campaign in collaboration with UNICEF. The NASFAT Publicity Secretary, Mr. AbdulAkeem Yusuf, in […]
Islam

NSCIA, NUJ, MMPN mourn as The Nation Editor, Salaudeen, dies at 61

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been joined by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) to mourn the late Assistant Editor of The Nation newspaper, Alhaji Leke Salaudeen, who passed away aged 61 years. He died on Tuesday at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica