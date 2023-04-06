Ramadan: Kano Govt Extends Second Term Vacation

The Kano State Ministry of Education has approved April 7, 2023, as the new date for the commencement of 2nd term/Ramadan vacation to all-day and boarding public, private primary, and Post Primary Schools in the state.

The state government disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director, of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf on Thursday.

The statement, however, advises parents and guardians of students in the boarding schools to convey their wards home by the early hours of Friday.

According to Aliyu, all pupils in boarding schools and students are to resume at their respective schools on April 30, 2023, while the day students are to resume on May 1, 2023.

The ministry implores parents, guardians of pupils, and students of the schools to ensure compliance, with the approved resumption dates.

The ministry also added in his statement by wishing the students and pupils a successful and hitch-free vacation and Ramadan Kareem.

He, however, warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.

Like this: Like Loading...