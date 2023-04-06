Islam News

Ramadan: Kano Govt Extends Second Term Vacation

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Kano State Ministry of Education has approved April 7, 2023, as the new date for the commencement of 2nd term/Ramadan vacation to all-day and boarding public, private primary, and Post Primary Schools in the state.

The state government disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director, of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf on Thursday.

The statement, however, advises parents and guardians of students in the boarding schools to convey their wards home by the early hours of Friday.

According to Aliyu, all pupils in boarding schools and students are to resume at their respective schools on April 30, 2023, while the day students are to resume on May 1, 2023.

The ministry implores parents, guardians of pupils, and students of the schools to ensure compliance, with the approved resumption dates.

The ministry also added in his statement by wishing the students and pupils a successful and hitch-free vacation and Ramadan Kareem.

He, however, warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Senate denies plans to pass Social Media Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has denied an allegation that it was planning to pass the Social Media Regulation Bill after its rejection by Nigerians. Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru who made the denial yesterday on behalf of the red chamber, described the report by an online news […]
News Top Stories

Digital currency: CBN picks technical partner

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Preparations for the unveiling of digital currency ( e-Naira) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced in earnest with the engagement of Bitt Incorporated, a Fintech company, as technical partner by apex bank.   This comes as CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, listed benefits of the proposed digital currency billed to take off […]
News Top Stories

2023: A year of hope, socio-economic transformation, industrialisation –Mbah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated the people of the state for making it to another year, saying it’s a new dawn and a new beginning in the state. Mbah, in his new year message on contained in a press statement personally signed by […]

Leave a Reply