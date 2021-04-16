Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan. The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Thursday. Kibiya said the arrests were made following reports from residents of the areas. The statement said “The culprits were five females and three males, eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.” It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development
Related Articles
New $1.3bn fertilizer plant to be commissioned soon, says Buhari
…connects neglect of rural areas to insecurity President Muhammadu Buhari has said a new basic chemicals platform worth $1.3b that will produce ammonia and fertilizers in Nigeria will be ready for commissioning in the coming months. In a release made available to newsmen Thursday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President disclosed this while speaking […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court restrains Abia electoral umpire from conducting LG elections
Hon. Justice Agwu Umah Kalu of Abia State High Court, Aba Judicial Division has given an interim injunction restraining the Abia State Independent Election Commission (ABSIEC) from conducting the Local Government election in the state scheduled for December 18, pending the determination of the motion on notice. New Telegraph learnt that Abia State Chapter of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Army’s professionalism, nationalistic disposition, hope for Nigeria – Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the level of professionalism and nationalism being displayed by the Nigerian Army while on election and other political assignments within the country had shown that there was still hope for the country. Makinde noted that the Army had by its recent conduct, proved its mettle as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)