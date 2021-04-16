Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan. The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board in Kano on Thursday. Kibiya said the arrests were made following reports from residents of the areas. The statement said “The culprits were five females and three males, eating in the afternoon in the month of Ramadan.” It further explained that the board would continue to conduct raids in all parts of the state to curb the development

