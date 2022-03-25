Ramadan: Lagos Mainland Muslim Community targets 3,000 for free health screening, treatment

As part of the moves to ensure that Muslim residents in the community are medically fit to observe Ramadan fasting, the Lagos Mainland Muslim Community has targeted over 3,000 Muslim ummah for free medical screening and treatment. New Telegraph gathered that Muslim ummah from over 100 mosques and 40 central mosques are expected to benefit from the Pre-Ramadan Free Medical Treatment held at the Lagos Mainland Central Mosque. Speaking during the pre-Ramadan free medical treatment which commenced on Sunday, the Chairman of the Lagos Island Muslim Community, Alhaji Jimoh Fari, said that the community was embarking on a free health screening and treatment exercise for the Muslim Ummah in the Lagos Mainland in order to assist the less privileged who are desirous of health services but cannot afford or have access to good health care services. Alhaji Jimoh Fari said: “The significance of this exercise is to take care of the less privileged in society.

Many people need health care services but lack the wherewithal to access them. So, we are helping them meet their needs. That’s the essence of the screening exercise. The free health service we are giving them is a general one. Those who need to donate blood are doing so. Blood sugar, blood pressure, and other health checks are being conducted. Initially, we targeted 3,000 beneficiaries, but we will continue next weekend at Yaba LCDA. ” Fari said that the community was taking the step to enable the Muslim members of the community to know about their health status before commencing the Ramadan fast, adding that about 15 doctors and 25 nurses were engaged for the exercise.

According to him, the community would also embark on another free medical exercise at Yaba LGA this weekend to enable other Muslims to benefit from the exercise. Also speaking, Dr Ibrahim Idris, who led the medical team for the Lagos Mainland Muslim Community, said that the project was meant to address the problems faced by some Muslims in the community on health issues. He added that the association took a bold step by first embarking on free health services for the ummah before starting a bigger project, which, he said, is the establishment of a Muslim hospital.

Dr. Idris stated that the establishment of a Muslim hospital would go a long way toward addressing some of Ummah’s notable health challenges, and that the community was ready to rally around those in need of health care. “In this particular exercise, we based our treatment on hypertension, blood sugar, and chronic kidney diseases, which can be detected on time. Those that have issues are being informed to come see us again. Some are being referred to the government’s hospital or private hospital in case of delay in the government’s hospital. “So, we also charged them to inform us of any Muslim who is sick at home, so that we can gather doctors to see them.

An operation that could cost N450,000 could be done by a Muslim doctor for just N150,000. Some of the assistance that some of our Muslim colleagues are ready to provide to assist the Muslim ummah, “he added. The medical doctor said that over 100 mosques in the Lagos Mainland were informed, while about 40 central mosques were also told to inform their congregations about the health checks and treatment. We are attending to all medical issues as presented by the beneficiaries. He advised Muslims to prioritize their health, saying health is wealth, and urged them to continue to pay special attention to their health for the purpose of their well-being. Also speaking, Dr Akinlade Taofik described the pre-Ramadan free medical treatment as something good and timely, especially as they prepare for the month of Ramadan. He said that with the screening, the beneficiaries would be able to know and understand their state of health while preparing for the Ramadan fast.

The Legal Adviser of the community, Mr. Issa Muhammadu Buhari, who also described the gesture as interesting, said it was not enough to describe any death as untimely; people must pay attention to health issues that often claim their lives. Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaja Sikirat Yusuf commended the initiative by the Lagos Mainland Muslims Community. She said that Islam wants people to know their health status and address it before embarking on Ramadan.

