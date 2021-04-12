Ramadan: Match peace talks with action,  APC stalwart tells politicians

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Kwara State, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has urged political office holders in the country to demonstrate peace and love to mankind beyond lip service.

In his Ramadan message, Mustapha opined that Islam preaches peace and peaceful coexistence among humankind.

He said: “At a time like this, it is not unusual for persons in authorities to mouth peaceful coexistence in countless speeches and multiple press releases. As much as this approach is desirable, I believe that there is a more urgent need for us- the political class- to practise and demonstrate peace and love more than we preach it.

“Our country is faced with an existential threat. This is in spite of the spirited efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“There is therefore no better time for the political elite to move away from mere rhetorics on peace and love to the actual demonstration of same than now. We have to begin to practise peace and love more than we preach it.

“In situations like this, there is much more to leaders’ crisis communications than just the speeches. Action must now begin to speak louder than words in all ramifications.

“Irrespective of our political differences, there should be a legitimate desire to pull together in offering and finding solutions to the crisis at hand.”

