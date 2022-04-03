News

Ramadan: Muri – Okunola felicitates with faithful

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, in his felicitation message to Muslim Umah in the entire State, especially Public Servants, described the month of Ramadan as one with abundant mercy of Allah and acceptance of prayers and forgiveness.

 

He called on Muslims to use the opportunity to pray for divine intervention, guidance, and God’s blessings for the public service and Lagos State during these perilous times.

He said the Holy Month with its attendant virtues should serve as a guide as well as a moral and spiritual compass for all Muslims, urging them to uphold the tenets of Ramadan.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

