Ramadan: NGO Feeds 750 Kano Residents

Posted on

A non-governmental organisation, NUSAID Humanitarian Initiative in collaboration with Kano Ulama Forum, has dispensed food items and money to about 750 beneficiaries in Kano.

Vulnerable residents including women and orphans benefited from the NGO’s  annual Ramadan package.

According to Dr Sa’idu Ahmad Dukawa, the organising secretary of the Initiative, the intervention is to make life easy for the needy during the holy month.

He added,“We targeted 750 and Alhamdullillah, we have succeeded in reaching out to them. The package is mainly food items; rice, spaghetti, seasoning, cooking oil, dates, salt, sugar and some money as transport fares,’’

New Telegraph reports that the beneficiaries expressed delight for the gesture.

 

