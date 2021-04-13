Ramadan: Okorocha charges Muslim faithful to pray for improved security

A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has joined well-meaning Nigerians to wish all Muslim faithful a successful Ramadan (fasting period).

Specifically, Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, enjoined Muslim Ummah across the country, to seek God’s intervention over the growing insecurity in the country.

In his goodwill message, the former governor further sought special prayers for frontline troops, who have continued to fight in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.

A statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Mohammed in Abuja, read:

“As this important and solemn Ramadan month starts, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a successful and fruitful fasting.

“As we all know, our country is in dire straits as a result of the enormous pressure on our security and the unrelenting attacks on important national infrastructure, including places, previously thought to be impregnable.

“There can’t be a better prayer point for this Ramadan, than for the Almighty Allah to strengthen our security agents and bring the perpetrators of this heinous violence to justice.”

