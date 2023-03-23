News

Ramadan: Oyetola Greets Osun Muslims, Calls For Prayers

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated his Muslim brethren in the state and across the world, on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, urged the Muslim faithful to take advantage of the holy month to strengthen their faith, seek closeness to Allah and attain taqwa (piety) which he said, is the main essence of the fasting in this Holy Month of Ramadan.

He described Ramadan as a month of abundant blessings, mercy and forgiveness from Allah, and urged Muslims in Osun to use this period to intensify prayers for the growth and peace of the State and the nation at large.

He also implored Muslims and non-Muslims to demonstrate love, tolerance, empathy, compassion and peaceful coexistence in this month and beyond.

“I congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters in Osun and across the world on the commencement of yet another glorious month of Ramadan. As we begin this month, I ask Almighty Allah to grant us good health and strength to observe fasting and other acts of worship.

“Let us also use this period to intensify prayers for ourselves, our dear State and our country. I pray Allah accepts all our acts of Ibaadah and grants our heart desires. May He continue to grant us His infinite mercies, love, guidance and protection. Ramadan Kareem to you and your loved ones,” Oyetola said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

