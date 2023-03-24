News

Ramadan: Plateau Governor-Elect Sues For Unity As Fasting Commences

The Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has described the Holy Month of Ramadan as a time of sober reflection and prayers, as well as a demonstration of peace, love, and sacrifice.

Mutfwang in a statement he issued on Friday in Jos said the fasting season offers Muslims the opportunity to assess their relationship with God and make amends where necessary as it depicts their commitment to Islamic tenets.

“My dear citizens of Plateau State citizens. This is the Holy Month of Ramadan. And I heartily thank the Almighty God for another holy season in which our Muslim brothers and sisters are dedicating themselves to a whole month of fasting.

He appeals to all Muslims to pray for the unity, peace, and development of Plateau State during the Ramadan Period

He also requests that Muslims should show growing commitment to achieving a more secure and prosperous Plateau.

“The government under our leadership will be an all-inclusive one where all citizens of the State are treated fairly and equitably irrespective of their tribal, religious, and political inclinations.

“I call on all well-meaning and patriotic Citizens of Plateau State to put aside all differences and join us in building a better and greater State that will be a pride of all.

He However wishes them a peaceful fasting period.

