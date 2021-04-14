Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, Wase urges Muslims

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has urged Muslim Ummah to use the holy month to pray for the peace, security and development of the country. Wase in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, to mark the commencement of this year’s Ramadan, implored Muslims to follow and apply the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (S,A,W) in their relationship with both Muslims and non-Muslims neighbours. He said: “We should remember to cater for the lessprivileged in our midst, stay humble and abstain from all bad deeds.

“As Ramadan begins, I wish to felicitate with all Muslim for witnessing yet another season of spiritual significance. I enjoin you to use the sacred holy month of Ramadan to pray for our dear nation against the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and other security challenges bedevilling most parts of the country. “We must report to all relevant authorities’ agents of destruction who disguise as ethnic or religious champions to achieve their diabolic, selfish and heinous agenda by exploiting our perceived differences.

