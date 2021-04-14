News

Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, Wase urges Muslims

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has urged Muslim Ummah to use the holy month to pray for the peace, security and development of the country. Wase in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, to mark the commencement of this year’s Ramadan, implored Muslims to follow and apply the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (S,A,W) in their relationship with both Muslims and non-Muslims neighbours. He said: “We should remember to cater for the lessprivileged in our midst, stay humble and abstain from all bad deeds.

“As Ramadan begins, I wish to felicitate with all Muslim for witnessing yet another season of spiritual significance. I enjoin you to use the sacred holy month of Ramadan to pray for our dear nation against the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and other security challenges bedevilling most parts of the country. “We must report to all relevant authorities’ agents of destruction who disguise as ethnic or religious champions to achieve their diabolic, selfish and heinous agenda by exploiting our perceived differences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari orders military crackdown on bandits, kidnappers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered ruthless military crackdown on identified leaders of bandits and kidnappers in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), at a media briefing after an emergency security meeting chaired by the President in the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, the emergency security […]
News

PGF DG: l hold Oshiomhole in high esteem

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…exempts govs on his comments about party The Director-General (DG) of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, hasreactedtothecomments of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on him. Lukman, who spoke in Abuja yesterday, said he ‘holds the former governor of Edo State in high esteem.’ He also said […]
News Top Stories

Tambuwal: Govs back financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the state governors have resolved to back financial autonomy for state Assemblies and judiciary. Tambuwal gave this assurance yesterday after leading the Chairman of States Legislators Conference, who is also the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, to meet with the Chief of Staff to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica