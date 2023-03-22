Top Stories

Ramadan: Project Finest Virtues Of Islam, Buhari Urges Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday send greetings and best wishes to Muslims as they commence 30 days of Ramadan fasting, urging they use the season “to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept.”

In a goodwill message to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Buhari said, “let us use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.”

According to the press release issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said, “this is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.

Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.”

He explained further that “as we begin these 30 days fasting season, let us not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstention from eating and drinking, but it is a reminder to refrain from all kinds of evil and transgressions that harm humanity.”

“I am particularly aware of the activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods, including food at the beginning of every month of Ramadan. This kind of exploitation is against the spirit of Ramadan and the spirit of Islam,” the President said.

“While we are observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, let us share food and drinks with the less fortunate because by sharing our blessings with others, Allah will multiply our rewards for good deeds,” he added.

