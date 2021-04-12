Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for Nigeria

…Says country is ‘shaking’

Muritala Ayinla

As Muslims across the globe commenced Ramadan fast Tuesday, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Islamic clerics and other fasting Muslims to pray for peace to reign in the country, saying that the nation is currently shaking with myraids of challenges.

Speaking at the 2021 Pre-Ramadan lecture/Prayer, held at the State House, Alausa Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadir Hamzat, appealed to the clerics to pray fervently for peace in the country.

The governor, who also said that the annual lecture was to usher in the Holy month Ramadan, said that there was need to pray more because of the challenges currently shaking the country’s existence.

Delivering a lecture titled: “The Purposefulness of Life- not a matter that can be wished away”, the Head of Daru Dawah School, Isolo, Sheikh Is-haq Zuglul said, men should be conscious of their deeds as that would have impacts when they eventually die.

He spoke on the topic saying the aitheists do not have credible answers for their assistance, they believe men existence in life is mere consequences.

Delivering the second lecture, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, who spoke on the topic: “Availing the teachings of Ramadan for a peaceful & progressive society amidst Covid-19 challenges”, enjoined muslim faithful to take the issue of safety protocols serious.

In his welcome address the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said: “The Ramadan fast is a command from the Almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran Chapter 2, Verse 189 and I quote: ‘O ye believers, fasting has been prescribed unto you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint’.”

The Commissioner, however, recalled: “As we are all aware, this time last year, the whole world was rudely shocked by the intrusion of the coronavirus which forced most countries to lockdown hence the event could not hold as we are doing it today. We therefore have every reason to thank the Almighty Allah for giving the world respite and victory recorded so far over the pandemic.”

