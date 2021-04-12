Metro & Crime

Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Says country is ‘shaking’

Muritala Ayinla

As Muslims across the globe commenced Ramadan fast Tuesday, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Islamic clerics and other fasting Muslims to pray for peace to reign in the country, saying that the nation is currently shaking with myraids of challenges.
Speaking  at the 2021 Pre-Ramadan lecture/Prayer, held at the State House, Alausa Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadir Hamzat, appealed to the clerics to pray fervently for peace in the country.
The governor, who also said that the annual lecture was to usher in the Holy month Ramadan, said that there was need to pray more because of the challenges currently shaking the country’s existence.
Delivering a lecture titled: “The Purposefulness of Life- not a matter that can be wished away”, the   Head of Daru Dawah School, Isolo, Sheikh Is-haq Zuglul said, men should be conscious of their deeds as that would have impacts when they eventually die.
He spoke on the topic saying the  aitheists do not have credible answers for their assistance, they believe men existence in life is mere consequences.
Delivering the second lecture, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, who spoke on the topic: “Availing the teachings of Ramadan for a peaceful & progressive society amidst Covid-19 challenges”, enjoined muslim faithful to take the issue of safety protocols serious.
In his welcome address the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said: “The Ramadan fast is a command from the Almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran Chapter 2, Verse 189 and I quote: ‘O ye believers, fasting has been prescribed unto you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint’.”
The Commissioner, however, recalled: “As we are all aware, this time last year, the whole world was rudely shocked by the intrusion of the coronavirus which forced most countries to lockdown hence the event could not hold as we are doing it today. We therefore have every reason to thank the Almighty Allah for giving the world respite and victory recorded so far over the pandemic.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N20m betting scandal: EFCC arrests official

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Emmanuel Chigozie Eze, over alleged embezzlement of funds to the tune of N20 million. Specifically, the EFCC said the suspect, who was apprehended by operatives of the Uyo zonal office, “claimed to have spent (the said amount) on online sports betting”. According […]
Metro & Crime

Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19, shares experience

Posted on Author dewale Momoh Akure

…doctors abandon patients at Ondo IDH   Adewale Momoh Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested negative for COVID-19. Akeredolu disclosed his negative status yesterday during his weekly briefing on the pandemic in the state.   The governor, who spoke via Facebook live monitored by New Telegraph, said he was no longer the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos arrests 10 butchers, dislodges illegal slaughter slabs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said it had arrested 10 butchers and seized two cows in the ongoing enforcement against illegal abattoirs and slaughter slabs. The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, explained that the exercise was coming on the wheels of repeated warnings to the operators of illegal slaughter slabs and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica