Ramadan: Short To Do Prayers During The Holy Month

Ramadan is a unique month that offers a great opportunity for every Muslim to mend their ways and connect spiritually with Allah.

In this month, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk making up for the five pillars of Islam which help strengthen and rejig their spiritual activities in an Islamic way.

To make this month of holy Ramadan count and worthwhile, Muslims across the world offer Ramadan dua and prayers on a strict schedule.

According to the Islamic Calender, Ramadan is the ninth month which is quite unique for Muslims because this era is known for doing charity, forgiveness, and seeking Allah’s mercy.

Allah Says in Qur’an 2 Verse 183 “O you who believe, fasting is prescribe to you as it is prescribed to those before you, so you may be guided against evil”

Basic Dua (prayers) a Muslim should do during the months of Ramadan

Our Lord, Forgive me, and my parents, and the believers on the Day of Accounting.

O, Allah! I seek refuge in You from cowardice. O Allah, I seek refuge in You from being brought back to a bad stage of the age, I seek refuge in You from the trials of this world and from the torment of the grave.

O Lord, cause me to enter a goodly entrance and cause me to exit a goodly exit, and grant me from Yourself a supporting authority.

All praise is due to Allah who has given me food to eat and provided it without any endeavour on my part or any power.

O’My Lord! Increase my knowledge.

O Allah, You are Forgiving and love forgiveness, please forgive me.

O Allah, join our hearts, reform our matters within us, guide us to the path of peace, and bring us from darkness to light.

O Allah, remove my sins from me as Thou hast removed the East from the West. O Allah purifies me from sins as a white garment is purified from filth. O, Allah! wash away my sins with snow, water, and ice.

O, my Lord! Inspire and bestow upon me the power and ability that I may be grateful for Your favours which You have bestowed on me and on my parents, and that I may do good deeds (righteous) that will please You, and admit me by Your mercy among Your righteous servants.

Our Lord, give us in this world [that which is] good and in the Hereafter [that which is] good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

Creator of the heavens and earth, You are my protector in this world and in the Hereafter. Cause me to die a Muslim and join me with the righteous.

