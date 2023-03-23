Ramadan: Sultan Announces Commencement Of Fasting

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan 1444 A.H.

The Sultan made the announcement on Wednesday night, which is equivalent to Yaom Al-Arba Sha’ban 29, 1444 A.H.

The Sultan said Thursday, March 23 is Ramadan 1, with the sighted new moon having been duly verified and confirmed by the National Moon Sighting Committee.

He said, “I, therefore, call on the Muslim Ummah to commence fasting of Ramadan tomorrow Thursday, March 23, 2023 equivalent to Ramadan 1, 1444 A.H.).”

The crescent of Ramadan was sighted in many parts of the country, including Kaduna, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Kwara, Lagos, and Osun States.

The Sultan, having verified all the claims, approved the report.

While making his broadcasting in the Council Chamber of the Sultan’s Palace in Sokoto on Wednesday, the Sarkin Musulumi of Nigeria urged well-to-do Muslims to help the needy, especially at this period when such is much more required in the country.

He urged Muslims, while observing their fasting, to remember to pray for Nigeria and the leaders of the country, while also urging prayers for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence among the people of various backgrounds in the country.

