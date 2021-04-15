Ramadan: Time for rededication to love, kindness, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Isinbajo has said that the Ramadan period should be seen as a time of rededication of the virtues of love, kindness and generosity to fellow men by Muslim faithful. Osinbajo said this on his way out of the Council Chamber after presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice-President said: “I would like to express special greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters, who have begun the Ramadan fast. This is not merely a season of abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures. It is a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.
