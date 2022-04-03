News

Ramadan: Time to feel depravity of poor, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Ramadan fasting period as the time for the privileged to feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it was like to be deprived and marginalized.

The President in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said this as he joined world leaders in welcoming the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and intense devotion for Muslims.

In a message to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, the President said the period offers a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.

“Muslims,” the President emphasized “should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation.”

He advised Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor and the marginalized. He also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world. He wished all Muslims a successful completion of the 30-day fasting period.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Experts seek enabling environment for vaccine production in African countries

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…advocate health system strengthening to tackle public Health emergencies Experts at the first international Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021), were united in their call to make countries in Africa the hub of vaccine production. The leading Health experts who recommended this measure as a strategy to effectively address the challenges of the […]
News

Dr Linda Ayade flags off Maternal Newborn, Child Health Week & Launch IPV2 in Cross River State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over 900,000 Children and 300,000 Pregnant Women Targeted Cross River State is delivering a basket of services to women and children under an integrated package of highly cost-effective MNCH services/interventions. Over 900,000 Children and about 3,000 pregnant Women are set to benefit from the various forms of Health Interventions which includes Nutritional supplements, Delivery Kits, […]
News

JUST IN: Thugs attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Keyamo loses driver to protest Thugs armed with knives, matchets and guns have attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos state capital. Recall that a similar event occurred in Abuja, yesterday as a group of pro-SARS protesters who are believed to be thugs attacked #EndSARS protesters at the berger junction of the city. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica