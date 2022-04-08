Ramadan: Time to rejig sincere worship, says NAHCON chairman

Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has described Ramadan period as a time to rejig sincere worship and repentance to the Almighty with a certainty of receiving quick response, once done with sincerity and prayer conditions are fulfilled. Kunle-Hassan, who also felicitated with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of this year’s Ramadan, noted that considering the circumstances in Nigeria, Muslims could not hope for a better time to observe Ramadan than now, being a season to seek divine intervention and attitudinal change in society.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph, the NAHCON Chairman/ Chief Executive Office, said: “Therefore, Ramadan is a time Muslims intensify prayers, accompanied by an increase in the practice of good deeds, above all reactivating the life-force embedded in brotherhood.

“With these Ramadan essence in mind, it is my belief that we must confront the current phase our country is passing through as only transitory, with prayers and a resolve to individually change for the better, united by our ideals and not divided by our differences. “The enemies within do not distinguish between Muslim or Christian, Hausa- Fulani, Yoruba, or Igbo when they attack soft targets, whether in form of economic sabotage or assault on life. “With Ramadan, we have hope that our prayers will be answered. May the Almighty guide us and our security operatives with the wisdom to overcome our societal challenges.

“This is also a Ramadan of hope in the sense that the world is resurrecting after the pandemic shutdown. “Operations under Hajj and Umrah industry are normalizing starting with restoration of Umrah at full capacity in the Makkah Grand Mosque and Madinah’s Prophet’s Mosque. This gives us in the Hajj Commission of Nigeria immense pleasure. “Therefore, the Commission has made adequate arrangements to monitor the Umrah in order to protect the interest of the muntamireen from Nigeria (Umrah pilgrims).

