Ramadan: Tinubu urges compassion, empathy, love

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated Muslims in the country for witnessing the 1443 A.H, urging them to show greater compassion, empathy and understanding in their relationship with one another.

Tinubu, who described Ramadan as the most sacred month and special time, said that the commencement and observation of the holy month of Ramadan mark another opportunity for the Muslims to seek Allah’s mercy.

Tinubu said: “By way of this message, I congratulate Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world on the commencement and observation of the holy month of Ramadan.

 

“This blessed month asks of us certain sacrifices and these sacrifices are rich in significance and meaning. They are intended to increase our bond with Allah and our awareness of our fellow man.

As we abstain from food, drink and other material pleasures from dawn to dusk as Ramadan enjoins us to do, let us keep in the forefront of our minds that Ramadan also asks of us to show greater compassion, empathy and understanding and enlightenment in how we treat and relate to one another.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta advises students to shun social vices

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Orientation Bureau has advised students in the state to shun social vices, saying they are capable of undermining their future. Mr Eugene Uzum, the Director- General of the bureau, gave the advice on Monday during a sensitisation advocacy at the Government Model Secondary School, Asaba. Uzum said that social vices such as […]
News

Airlines desperate to renew AOC over N27bn bailout funds

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airlines are in race to renew their allimportant Air Operators’ Certificates (AOC) in order to benefit from the N27 billion bailout funds that are about to be released to carriers that have valid certificates. The Federal Government had given the renewal as part of conditions airlines must meet to be beneficiaries of the palliatives that […]
News

MOSOP alleges planned invasion of Ogoni by military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has raised the alarm over what the group described as a planned military invasion of Ogoniland, claiming that the move is aimed at forceful commencement of oil exploration in Ogoni. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the allegation in a statement, also said that the […]

