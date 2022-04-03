Ramadan: Tinubu urges compassion, empathy, love

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated Muslims in the country for witnessing the 1443 A.H, urging them to show greater compassion, empathy and understanding in their relationship with one another.

Tinubu, who described Ramadan as the most sacred month and special time, said that the commencement and observation of the holy month of Ramadan mark another opportunity for the Muslims to seek Allah’s mercy.

Tinubu said: “By way of this message, I congratulate Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world on the commencement and observation of the holy month of Ramadan.

“This blessed month asks of us certain sacrifices and these sacrifices are rich in significance and meaning. They are intended to increase our bond with Allah and our awareness of our fellow man.

As we abstain from food, drink and other material pleasures from dawn to dusk as Ramadan enjoins us to do, let us keep in the forefront of our minds that Ramadan also asks of us to show greater compassion, empathy and understanding and enlightenment in how we treat and relate to one another.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...