Ramandan: Tinubu, Atiku Implore Muslims To Pray For Nigeria

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implored Muslims across the country to portray the act of humility, forgiveness, peace and service to others which are the illustrations given by Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Tinubu who stated this on Friday said this is a form of congratulating all fasting Muslims across the country as the holy months started on Thursday.

The President-elect urged all Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of this holy month to pray for the country (Nigeria), its leaders and the multiplicity in the State which must be braced.

He said, “As we begin this year’s Ramadan, I bring warm greetings and congratulations to all Muslims who have received the grace of Almighty Allah to witness this holy month.

“Ramadan is more than a month of fasting. We fast to strengthen our relationship and our appreciation of Allah. We fast to make ourselves better servants of both Allah and our fellow man.

“However, this month is more than abstention from food and drink from dawn to dusk. It must entail imbibing the spirit and true meaning behind the holy month. We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies.

“It is quite clear that the essential principles of this holy month are what is needed to heal our wounds, both as individuals and as a country. First is the importance of sacrifice not just to our families and the people around us but to the cause of peace.”

“As we embark on fasting and spiritual reflection, let us proceed, imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self-discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generosity that lie at the heart of Islam.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims in Nigeria and across the world,” he added.

Also, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his Ramadan message reminds the Muslims to sacrifice and piety in worship to God, which he said were principles of the holy month.

He lamented that this year’s Ramadan period came at a time when the country was at a crossroads, “and as a people, we are at a point of despondency and confusion.”

Atiku, however, expressed delight that “the month of Ramadan has come to us as a blessing from the Almighty with an opportunity for us to wash away our worries, doubts, and hopelessness.”

“Let us strive to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) example of humility, forgiveness, and service to others.

“Let us move in this way that we may make of ourselves a better people and nation in which all people, Muslims and non-Muslims, may live in trust, peace and justice as Allah would have it be.”

“We must join hands to bring progress in Nigeria by praying for unity and progress. The lessons of the holy month of Ramadan point to the success of unity, not the failure of division.

“May this Ramadan bring us all closer to Allah. May our fasting and prayers be accepted. May this holy month be a time of peace, unity, and harmony in Nigeria and for all humanity.

 

