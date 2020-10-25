Ramos, Modric score as Real Madrid win second straight Clasico

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a vital victory at bitter rivals Barcelona in which Sergio Ramos netted from 12 yards.

Sergio Ramos returned to win and score a game-turning penalty in Real Madrid’s 3-1 Clasico win at Barcelona on Saturday.

Madrid captain Ramos was substituted in last week’s home defeat to Cadiz and missed the subsequent shock reverse against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League as the Spanish champions crept towards a crisis ahead of their first meeting with Barca this season.

But the centre-back was fit to start for the crunch LaLiga clash at Camp Nou and drew a second-half spot-kick from Clement Lenglet to restore Madrid’s lead after Ansu Fati had cancelled out Federico Valverde’s opener in a frantic start.

Luka Modric then preyed on a Neto error in the 90th minute to secure the points and take Zinedine Zidane’s men top, earning back-toback LaLiga wins against their fiercest rivals for the first time since May 2008 – the last time they successfully defended their domestic title.

Meanwhile, Barca are now without a win in three in the league and sit six points back in mid-table under new coach Ronald Koeman.

Like this: Like Loading...