Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

 

Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.

 

He has scored five goals in seven matches – all wins – since the restart. Real Madrid’s win over Athletic Bilbao was a game of few goalscoring chances, with Thibaut Courtois making only one save.

 

Courtois became the first goalkeeper to keep 17 clean sheets for Real in a single La Liga season since Francisco Buyo in 1994/95. Zinedine Zidane’s side only need to win three of their remaining four games to secure a second La Liga title since 2012.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win

Posted on Author Reporter

Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Premier League title win Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club’s first Premier League title win “absolutely incredible”. The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday. That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be […]
Sports

Liverpool chairman wants sustained success

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner hopes the club’s first Premier League title will ensure “another period of sustained success”. The Reds won their first league title in 30 years on Thursday, when Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have also won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, are 23 […]
Sports

Real topple Barca from top of La Liga with Sociedad win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga thanks to a hard-fought victory at Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane’s side are level on points with Barca, who drew 0-0 with Sevilla on Friday, but go top because of their superior head-to-head record. Sergio Ramos’ penalty after the lively Vinicius Jr was fouled gave the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: