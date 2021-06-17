Sports

Ramos set to leave Madrid after 16 years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid after the club announced a “farewell” news conference for their long-serving captain on Thursday.
Ramos, 35, has won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues in a glittering Real career after joining from boyhood club Sevilla in 2005, reports the BBC.
The centre-back made 671 appearances, scoring 101 goals.
The club say they will hold the news conference as an “institutional act of tribute and farewell”.
Having started his career at Sevilla, Ramos joined Real in 2005 in a record deal for a Spanish defender during Florentino Perez’s first term as club president.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest central defenders of his generation, Ramos has won 22 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu and memorably scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final when Real beat rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time to win their 10th European Cup (La Decima).
However, Ramos was unable to agree a new deal with Los Blancos and will become a free agent a little more than a month after being left out of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020.
The defender has won 180 caps for his country, winning two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: Fans to return to EPL ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]
Sports

Adetunji targets third goal for Rivers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Rivers United striker, Sunday Adetunji, will be looking forward to scoring his third goal for Rivers United as the club welcomes Abia Warriors to Port Harcourt in another Nigeria Professional Football League game.   Since joining the club, the former Enyimba striker has scored two goals and one assist in his last three games and […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Ibrahimovic scores 500th career goal in Milan win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Milan return to the top of Serie A and lead Inter by two points *Francisco Trincão scores winner for Barcelona Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th and 501st goals of his club career, helping Milan  back to the top of Serie A with a 4-0 win over bottom side Crotone on Sunday. The 39-year-old fired a shot into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica