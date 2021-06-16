Sports

Ramos set to leave Madrid after 16 years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid after the club announced a “farewell” news conference for their long-serving captain on Thursday.

Ramos, 35, has won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues in a glittering Real career after joining from boyhood club Sevilla in 2005, reports the BBC.

The centre-back made 671 appearances, scoring 101 goals.

The club say they will hold the news conference as an “institutional act of tribute and farewell”.

Having started his career at Sevilla, Ramos joined Real in 2005 in a record deal for a Spanish defender during Florentino Perez’s first term as club president.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest central defenders of his generation, Ramos has won 22 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu and memorably scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final when Real beat rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time to win their 10th European Cup (La Decima).

However, Ramos was unable to agree a new deal with Los Blancos and will become a free agent a little more than a month after being left out of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020.

The defender has won 180 caps for his country, winning two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool go second with impressive Foxes’ win

Posted on Author Reporter

*10-man Arsenal hold Leeds; wins for W’Ham, Everton Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League with an assured win over Leicester at Anfield. A Jonny Evans own goal, Diogo Jota’s glanced finish and Roberto Firmino’s late header ensured a comfortable evening for the Reds despite the absence of several key players. Tottenham remain […]
Sports

Brighton sign Liverpool midfielder, Lallana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Adam Lallana from Liverpool on a free transfer. Lallana, whose deal with the Premier League champions expired at the end of the season, has signed a three-year contract with the Seagulls. The 32-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Reds in 2019-20 but started only three league […]
Sports

Gunners at war: Ex-captain, others boil over staff sack, Aubameyang’s pay rise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are increasingly confident they are close to agreeing a bumper new deal with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – just 24 hours after the club revealed plans to make 55 members of staff redundant. Arsenal players have been left furious by the club’s controversial redundancy proposals which come as negotiations with Aubameyang over a new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica